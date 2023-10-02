ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On September 30th, 2023 at approximately 10:30 PM, Patrol Deputies, along with Sheriff’s Detectives, responded to a convenience store in the 2400 block of England Drive in reference to a report of an armed robbery.

Upon arrival, the victim advised two young black males entered the store, armed with a black handgun and wearing ski masks demanding money and cigarettes. The victim complied and gave the suspects approximately 70 packs of Newport menthol cigarettes and an undetermined amount of cash and the victims cell phone. The suspects then fled the area on foot.

Sheriff’s Detectives investigated the armed robbery throughout the weekend. The investigation is still ongoing and ask if anyone has any information in reference to this incident to please contact Detective Jacob Hicks at 318-473-6727 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867 or through the P3 App.

Please see suspect photos below.

