BOYCE, La. (WNTZ) – At approximately 5:30 PM, RPSO received a request for assistance from the Boyce Police Department in reference to a found body.

According to initial information, Boyce PD responded to Donnegal Street and Sycamore Drive in the city limits of Boyce to a report of what appears to be a deceased male subject. Officers report finding a heavily decomposed body of a male subject at that location.

Sheriff’ Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators have responded to conduct their investigation. The Rapides Parish Coronors Office have taken the remains at this time.

Sheriff’s Detectives are working in conjunction with the Boyce Police Department and no further information is available at this time. Updates will be given as further information is made available.

