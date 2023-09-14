GREENSBURG, La. (BRPROUD) — The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office and the St. Helena school board will hold a joint press conference at 1 p.m. Thursday to discuss a fatal shooting at a local high school.

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, a shooting occurred at St. Helena Career and College Academy that left one student dead and two others injured. One of the victims was identified as Vernon Gordon Jr., a 16-year-old football player.

According to the sheriff’s office, the three victims were sitting in a car on campus before the suspect began shooting at the car. Detectives believe the shooting is connected to bullying.

The sheriff’s office has a 14-year-old suspect in custody. The suspect is charged with second-degree murder, aggravated second-degree battery and possession of a firearm in a school zone.

Classes are canceled until Tuesday, according to the St. Helena School Board. A prayer service is scheduled for Tuesday. A balloon release is set to take place at St. Helena Career and College Academy on Friday, Sept. 15 in place of the canceled football game.

