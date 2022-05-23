Deputies have received several calls today in reference to fraudulent persons identifying themselves as being with the Rapides Parish Sheriffs Office and attempting to defraud persons in reference to missed jury duty.

According to reports, the suspect said he was with RPSO and was reaching out to help prevent them being arrested due to her failure to appear in 9th Judicial District Judges court for jury duty.

Of course, as we have said many times before, law enforcement will never call you soliciting money to prevent an arrest.

Anytime you receive a call like this, hang up on the person and block their phone number.

As of this evening, we have not had any victims but several reports of these calls.