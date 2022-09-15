HOUSTON (CW39) — An 8-year-old murder mystery closer to being solved after investigators charged a man flying back from China with capital murder.

The Sun family, which consisted of a mom and dad, along with two boys, ages 9 and 7, were found shot to death in their home in the Coles Crossing neighborhood in northwest Harris County back in January of 2014.

There were no suspects at the time of their killings.

But on Wednesday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Feng Lu was arrested by San Francisco police after getting off of a flight from China.

Lu, 58, is being held in the San Mateo County Jail in California and will be extradited to Texas. Lu will be charged with four counts of capital murder, Gonzalez said.

New DNA technology reportedly helped tie Feng Lu to the case.

Deputies say Lu committed the murders because the father, a co-worker, wouldn’t give him a good recommendation.