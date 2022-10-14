SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire involving a battery of oil tanks just south of downtown Shreveport late Friday morning.

It took dozens of firefighters to battle the two-alarm fire on the commercial property near Linwood Ave. where I-20 and I-49 intersect.

According to online dispatch records, the first call came in at 10:51 a.m. for a fire emergency in the 1900 block Sestin Street, which runs off Texas Ave. near the intersection of Texas and Linwood. Fire officials say it was initially called in as a dumpster fire at a trucking company there.

At one point, there were 39 Shreveport Fire Department units on the scene, along with several Shreveport police units and at least two Caddo Fire District units as firefighters worked for more than two hours to keep the flames from spreading before getting the blaze under control.

Shreveport Fire Chief Clarence Reese says they also called in the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality and Louisiana State Police because the tanks on the property contain “old oil.”

Reese said explosions heard as firefighters worked to contain the blaze were likely from several trucks and 18-wheelers on the property that were destroyed in the fire.

Reese confirmed a witness reported seeing a bucket with smoke coming out of it before the fire broke out. Reese says that witnesses will be interviewed as part of the investigation.

Dozens of units battle a massive fire near Linwood Ave. where I-20 and I-49 intersect south of downtown Shreveport on Fri., Oct. 14, 2022. (KTAL/KMSS Staff)

The fire chief says two of the trucking company’s four employees were on the property at the time of the fire. There were no injuries reported.