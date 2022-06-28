(ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY)

HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana man was recently arrested at the conclusion of a sexual assault investigation.

The investigation started one week ago and focused on Rodney Joseph Arabie Jr, 47, of Houma.

It was at the time that the “Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to a complaint and learned of the allegations of rape and molestation of a juvenile family member, related to Rodney Arabie Jr.”

The ensuing investigation uncovered years of alleged sexual abuse by the 47-year-old.

The instances of sexual assault took place “at multiple residential locations within Terrebonne Parish,” according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Arabie Jr., confessed that the accusations made by the victim in this case were true.

Rodney Joseph Arabie Jr., is currently behind bars in the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex.

The 47-year-old is facing the charges listed below:

First-degree Rape

Aggravated Crimes against Nature

Molestation of a Juvenile

Arabie, Jr. is being held on a $1,350,000 bond.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and the Special Victim’s Unit worked together on this investigation.