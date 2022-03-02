ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Several people were arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Abbeville on February 25, 2022, according to the Abbeville Police Department (APD). No injuries were reported in the shooting, however, stolen guns were found.

Arrested were the following people, with their charges listed below their names:

Stefan Briggs, 19, of Abbeville Possession of a stolen firearm

Kevin Scott, 28, of Abbeville Possession of a stolen firearm Contempt of court warrants

Darius Campbell, 23, of Abbeville Possession of a stolen firearm

Jacoby Senegal, 23, of Abbeville Possession of a stolen firearm Felon in possession of a firearm Illegal use of weapons Obstruction of justice



Stefan Briggs

Kevin Scott

Darius Campbell

Jacoby Senegal Mugshot images provided by the Abbeville Police Department

On February 25, 2022, at approximately 11:11 a.m. officers APD responded to a “Shots Fired” call on S. Washington Street near W. Lafayette Street. The initial investigation determined that subjects in two vehicles appeared to be shooting at each other. Several spent casings were recovered in the area.

Officers were able to identify one of the subjects involved in the shooting. Approximately two hours later, officers located him and several other occupants in a vehicle.

Officers recovered two rifles and three handguns. A routine check determined that at least one of the weapons was reported as stolen into the National Crime Information Database Center (N.C.I.C.) database.

This investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected in this case.

The Abbeville Police Department is asking that anyone who has any information regarding this or any crime, please contact the Abbeville Police Department by calling 893-2511. You may contact the “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through CrimeStoppers of Vermilion by calling 740-TIPS or the P3 app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.