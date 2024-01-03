ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Seven members of a drug trafficking conspiracy in the Natchitoches, Louisiana area have all been sentenced, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown. United States District Judge Dee D. Drell sentenced all of the defendants for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. The last remaining one was sentenced on December 22, 2023. The names of those defendants and their sentences are as follows:

James Christopher Weeks, 51, of Montgomery, Louisiana, was sentenced to 360 months (20 years) in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release. Weeks pleaded guilty to the charge on October 14, 2022.

Savannah Maria Weeks, 31, of Arcadia, Louisiana, was sentenced to 78 months (6 years, 6 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. S. Weeks pleaded guilty to the charge on June 29, 2022.

Eric Joseph Sandifer, 36, of Pineville, Louisiana, was sentenced to 120 months (10 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. Sandifer pleaded guilty to the charge on November 29, 2022.

Ashley Danielle Dowden, 39, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was sentenced to 96 months (8 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. Dowden pleaded guilty to the charge on August 3, 2022.

Candiace Shree Bronson, 39, of Alexandria, Louisiana, was sentenced to 78 months (6 years, 6 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. Bronson pleaded guilty to the charge on September 26, 2022.

Louis V. Jackson, 39, of Natchitoches, was sentenced to 360 months (30 years) in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release. Jackson was the only defendant who went to trial and was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, felon in possession of firearms, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine by a jury in April 2023.

Adam James Johnson, 41, of Natchitoches, was sentenced to 235 months (19 years, 7 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. Johnson pleaded guilty to the charge on March 16, 2023.