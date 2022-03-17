OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — In August of 2020, a social media argument turned into a shooting in Opelousas involving two suspects. Authorities arrested one of the suspects in February of 2021, and another was just arrested this week, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO).

Travis Finley, 40, of Eunice, was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder.

Daveon Josiah Finley, 25, of Lafayette, was arrested in February 2021 after allegedly arguing with the victim on social media over a post supporting law enforcement back in August 2020. Finley began to threaten the victim, stating he was going to fight the victim at their residence.

On Aug. 24, 2020, according to the SLPSO, Daveon Finley and an unknown person, identified as Travis Finley this week, were captured on video surveillance footage stopping near the victim’s residence. Daveon Finley and Travis Finley both exited the vehicle, calling the victim outside.

When the victim stepped out, Travis Finley fired a shotgun at the victim, wounding them with multiple BB wounds. The victim ran inside of his residence. Daveon Finley and Travis Finley returned to the vehicle and drove away.