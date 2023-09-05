BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 30, 2020, Bastrop officers responded to a shooting located at Dotson Park in Bastrop, La.

Twenty-one-year-old Jaemarko Tyrondel Moses was robbed, shot and killed by two suspects in Dotson Park in Bastrop. Authorities arrested one of the suspects shortly after the shooting, but the second suspect fled the State of Louisiana and disappeared for 3 years.

According to reports, Kansas authorities have located the second subject known as Thomas DeWayne Jones Junior in Wichita, Kansas. He was extradited back to Bastrop and was arrested on the felony warrants issued for the murder of Jaemarko.

Photo courtesy of the Bastrop Police Department

Jones was charged with Second Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Second Degree Murder and Armed Robbery.