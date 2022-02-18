ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A second arrest has been made in connection to a shooting in Melville earlier this week that killed one and left another in the hospital.

Jaiman Mason, 20, was arrested Thursday, Feb. 17, facing charges of principal to first-degree murder and principal to attempted first-degree murder.

Detectives obtained video surveillance footage and witness statements of Mason in the vehicle with Ardoin before and after the incident. Mason was charged with principal to the crime for not reporting the murder or injury to law enforcement, according to a press release from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO).

The shooting happened Tuesday night after an alleged flirting incident angered a gas station employee’s boyfriend, who then reportedly followed the men who were supposedly flirting and shot at their car, causing it to crash.

The boyfriend, Jaden Ardoin, was arrested facing charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Both Mason and Ardoin remain in custody at the St. Landry Parish Jail with no bond.