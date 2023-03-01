SCOTT, La. (KLFY)— Scott Police Chief Chad Leger is hoping than an investigation into who might have thrown a bottle from a float at the weekend Mardi Gras parade will reveal the person responsible for injuring a teen.

While James Levertson, 14 was enjoying the festivities with his family, his mother, Michelle Levertson says her son was struck by a float rider who threw a vodka bottle into the crowd.

“I am holding the baby and I turn around and I see my son come walking up to me dazed and blood coming down the side of his head,” Leverton said.

Levertson said she rushed him to the hospital where he was given five staples in the head to stop the bleeding.

“He was just glad it was him and not his 6-and 8-year-old cousins who were right there with him,” Leverton said.

She says she filed a police report hoping to bring justice for what happened to James and is now encouraging everyone to step up and do what is right.

“For the people that were there, step up and say something. If you saw something, say something.”

She also wants to send a message to those riding in the parades.

“I want the word to get out to people that are on the float. It is their responsibility to watch what they are throwing. If you have something big and heavy, don’t throw it from the top tier of a float. You got little kids that is going to hurt them.”

Even though the incident was very scary to deal with, Leverton said it is not deterring them from enjoying the rest of the Mardi Gras season.