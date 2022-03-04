CHALMETTE, La.(WGNO)— The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 4 individuals for having possession of drugs.

After obtaining information that illegal drug activity was taking place in the 1900 block of Heights Drive in St. Bernard, Narcotics Unit agents opened an investigation.

Based on their findings, agents obtained a search warrant for 52-year-old Paul Johannessen’s residence.

During the investigation, agents recovered 21 doses of Suboxone, 2.6 grams of methamphetamine, 4.0 grams of cocaine, 1 gram of heroin/fentanyl, marijuana, an assortment of prescription medication including Xanax, Alprazolam, and Methadone.

The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office arrested three men and a woman.

52-year-old Paul Johannessen was arrested along with 27-year-old Ashley Johannessen, 28-year-old Charles Mcelveen, and 44-year-old Eddie Forsythe.

A criminal history check was conducted on all four subjects, which revealed this is the third search warrant to be executed at the Johannessen’s residence in the past three years, and that both Paul Johannessen and Ashley Johannessen have been arrested at this residence several times for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Agents also learned Mcelveen was out on bond for a December 2021 arrest by the Narcotics Unit for drug-related charges.

All four subjects were transported to St. Bernard Parish Prison to be booked on the following:

Paul Johannessen Sr., 52, of the 1900 block of Heights Drive in St. Bernard community, was booked with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of Suboxone, first possession of marijuana/synthetics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and probation hold.

Ashley Johannessen, 27, of the 1900 block of Heights Drive in St. Bernard community, was booked with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of Suboxone, first possession of marijuana/synthetics, and possession of drug paraphernalia.



Charles Mcelveen, 28, of the 4600 block of Southpark Drive in Baton Rouge, was booked with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of Suboxone, first possession of marijuana/synthetics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and probation hold.

Eddie Forsythe, 44, of the 3000 block of Pakenham Drive in Chalmette, was booked with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of Suboxone, first possession of marijuana/synthetics, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff Pohlmann reminds residents to call the Sheriff’s Office narcotics hotline at (504) 271-DOPE or 3673 to report suspected illegal drug activity in St. Bernard Parish.

Callers can remain anonymous, and all calls will be acted upon.