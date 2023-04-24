EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado Police Department is currently investigating two shootings that occurred on the same street. Saturday morning, just before 8 AM, a shooting was reported that claimed the life of a 16-year-old boy. This shooting is the city’s first homicide of the year.

According to authorities, the second shooting took place within an hour and a half. Officers received a report of shots fired at a residence in the 1200 block of North Mosby; they were already in the area on an unrelated call when they received the report.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the victim in the backyard of the residence, laying on the ground with several gunshot wounds. The victim was later identified as a 16-year-old boy.

An ambulance transported the teenage victim to the Medical Center of South Arkansas. At the hospital, he was later pronounced dead.

The boy’s name has not been publicly released by the police. On Saturday, his body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for an autopsy. It is unclear when a preliminary report will be released by the crime lab.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Numerous shell casings were discovered at the scene by investigators, and interviews with witnesses are being conducted. There were other people present at the residence on North Mosby when the shooting took place.

Investigators had not established a motive or identified a suspect by Saturday afternoon. Around 9:30 AM, when officers were still on the scene of the deadly shooting, gunshots were fired nearby.

According to reports, the shots were fired in the 500 block of North Mosby. There were no reported injuries in the second shooting. Although a number of vehicles and two houses in the area were hit by bullets, Investigators are still unsure if the shootings are related.

Anyone with information about either incident is urged to contact the CID at (870) 881-4810 or El Dorado Crime Stoppers at (870) 863-INFO (4636).