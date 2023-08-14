SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to evacuate due to a forest fire in the Mt. Carmel community.

Authorities said multiple fire departments are on the scene of a forest fire along with the Louisiana Department of Forestry and Agriculture. The fire reportedly broke out around 2:14 p.m. near Corleyville Road.

Officials are asking residents in the area to evacuate.

“Residents in the Plain View community are urged to evacuate the area. The fire is traveling southeast from the Mt. Carmel cutoff and Hwy 188 area. This is a dangerous situation. Please avoid the area,” said the SPSO.

Sabine Parish Fires (Source: Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office)

“Structures and homes near Mt. Carmel cutoff and surrounding areas are in danger,” the SPSO said in a Facebook post.

The SPSO says there are several uncontained wildfires in the parish at the time, the most severe of which is west of Florien and spreading south.

The following areas have been evacuated according to the SPSO:

Mt. Carmel Cut-Off

Lee Jordan Road

Sonny Road

Monroe Skinner Road

Mt. Carmel Community

Landon Road

La. Hwy 118 is closed for emergency traffic only. Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area.

The fires started less than an hour before Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency for all of Louisiana. All Louisiana Parishes are currently under a burn ban.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.