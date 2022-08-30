Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”
UPDATE (08/30/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — As of Tuesday, August 30, 2022, the victim of the Cinnamon Square Apartments in Ruston, La. fatal shooting was identified as 18-year-old Tyrell Edwards. Ruston Police is still searching for two individuals for questioning.
If you have any information, please contact the Ruston Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Division at (318)-255-4141 or Crimestoppers of Lincoln Parish. Crimestopper information can be given in several ways; either by calling (318)-255-1111, text a tip to “TIP515 plus your message” to CRIMES (274637), or submit a tip online at www.rustonlincolncrimestoppers.com.
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ruston Police is requesting information regarding the identities of two masked individuals. These two men are wanted for questioning in connection to a shooting death of a male that occurred on Saturday night in Cinnamon Square Apartments.
