RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 13, 2023, around 4 PM, Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker held a press conference in response to the stabbing that took place on the campus of Louisiana Tech University.

Shortly after 9 AM, the Louisiana Tech University Police Department responded to a stabbing at the Lambright Sports and Wellness Center on campus. According to Louisiana Tech University, officers received a phone call at approximately 9:08 AM and had the suspect in custody at approximately 9:12 AM.

The attack happened outside of the building as the victims were leaving. The suspect then allegedly fled south toward the main campus and was apprehended by campus police without incident.

Officials believe that the incident was a random act of violence. The suspect was identified as Jacoby Johnson, who is a student at the university. Johnson is being treated at Northern Louisiana Medical Center for injuries received during the initial incident.

According to reports, four individuals were victims in the incident and two of the victims were airlifted to Shreveport, La. for treatment. One victim refused treatment.

As of 11:40 AM, one victim is in critical condition at NLMC, and the two other victims are in serious but stable condition. The victim airlifted is a graduate student and the other three victims are non-students.

On Thursday, November 16, 2023, from 9 AM to 3 PM, the LifeShare Blood Center will be working with Louisiana Tech University and hosting a replenishment blood drive for the victims who were stabbed on campus. Officials announced that all blood types are needed for this drive, especially O-Negative.

The blood drive will take place at Ropp Center, located at 305 Wisteria Street in Ruston, La.