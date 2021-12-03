Ruston man arrested after attempting to fight managers at his job and refusing to leave the restaurant

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 2, 2021, Ruston Police responded to a call at a local Zaxby’s on the 1100 block of South Service Road West in reference to a worker causing a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers entered the restaurant and made contact with 21-year-old Jeremiah Mayfield as employees pointed to him as the worker causing the disturbance.

According to Ruston Police, Mayfield advised them that he was going to leave but officers told him that he could not leave the premises. As officers told Mayfield that he couldn’t leave and to place his hands behind his back, he began backing away from them stating that he would leave.

After Mayfield refused numerous commands, officers advised him that he had two arrest warrants. Mayfield continued resisting the officers and pulling away from them. After a short struggle between Mayfield and the officers, he was restrained on the floor of the restaurant.

Mayfield advised officers that his name was not Jeremiah Mayfield and gave them a different name. He also refused to give his date of birth.

He was then placed under arrest and in the patrol unit. Officers were advised by three Zaxby’s managers that Mayfield was causing a disturbance by attempting to fight two of the managers before police arrived. The managers stated that Mayfield was advised several times to leave the premises.

Mayfield was transported to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center. He was charged with Resisting an Officer by Violence, Resisting an Officer by Providing False Information, Disturbing the Peace, and Entering and Remaining after being Forbidden.

Mayfield was also banned and terminated by Zaxby’s.