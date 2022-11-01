Editor’s Note: This publication originally reported the location as Hurtsboro. It has been adjusted to Hatchechubbee.

UPDATE 10/31/2022 5:10 p.m.: The Russell County Sheriff’s Office has released further details regarding this shooting.

Deputies responded to a call at 1:30 a.m. from 40-year-old Janet Wilborn who said her estranged husband, Corey Terrell Doner, forced himself into her home. Wilborn stated she shot him.

Upon arrival, deputies found Doner had been shot in the abdomen.

Wilborn previously filed a protection from abuse order on Doner. This order expired on Oct. 22, and officials say Wilborn was in the process of reinstating this.

The sheriff’s office says the incident appears to be self-defense. This case will be presented to a Russell County Grand Jury.

HATCHECHUBBEE, Ala. (WRBL) — A fatal shooting on Oct. 29 left one man dead, according to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, Jr.

Corey Doner, 40, was shot once in a home at around 2 a.m.

Donner arrived to Piedmont Medical Center at around 2:54 a.m.

Coroner Sumbry says Doner was pronounced dead at 10:22 a.m.

Doner’s body will undergo an autopsy at the Alabama Department of Science in Montgomery, Alabama.

