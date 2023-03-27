“ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW OR ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION.”

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Sheriff’s Detectives have made an arrest in the late Sunday evening shooting in the Old Boyce Road area that left one subject deceased..

Detectives worked throughout the night collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses in the shooting that occurred on Old Boyce Road. Early on into their investigation, Detectives developed Arthur Jamal Wallace, 33 of Alexandria as a suspect.

During their investigation, Detectives located what they believed to be Wallace’s vehicle at a residence on Gary Street in Alexandria. With the assistance of RPSO SWAT, Detectives conducted a search warrant for Wallace at the residence but the suspect was not there.

At approximately 10:40 pm, Wallace turned himself in to Deputies at the RPSO Main Office at the courthouse. He was taken into custody without incident.

Sheriff’s Detectives continued their investigation, obtaining warrants for Wallace’s arrest for one count First Degree Murder and one count Attempted First Degree Murder. Wallace was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center, where he remains at the time of this

release, being held on a $1,500,000.00 bond.

The deceased has been identified as Christopher Earl Chisem, 32 of Alexandria.

Sheriff’s Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing. If anyone has any information on this case, they are asked to contact Detective John Skrobarcek, at 318-473-6727 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app may also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for reward. P3 app: https://www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/index.htm

NOTE: Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

Arrestee: Arthur Jamal Wallace, 33



Charges: One count First Degree Murder

One count Attempted First Degree Murder

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – At approximately 6:30 pm, Patrol Deputies responded to a report of a shooting near Tuma Street off of Old Boyce Road.

Upon arrival, Deputies located two subjects with gunshot wounds.

Both subjects were transported by Acadian Ambulance to a local hospital. There are no updates on their condition at this time.

Sheriff’s Detectives and Crime Scene Unit are currently working the scene.

Sheriff’s Detectives are asking the public to stay detour the area on Old Boyce Road between Tuma Street and Marilyn Drive.

We will update this investigation as more information becomes available.

If anyone has any information on this incident, they were asked to call Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-473-6700 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.