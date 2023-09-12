RAPIDES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Over the last year, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit has seized record amounts of drugs, guns and cash in their mission of working together and arresting drug dealers, not just people with addictions. And from those cash seizures, equipment was purchased to go back into the fight for those partner agencies.
Today, Sheriff Mark Wood, Grant Sheriff Steven McCain, Rapides Parish District Attorney Phillip Terrell and Grant Parish District Attorney Jay Lemoine held a joint press conference this morning to present some of the RADE participating agencies equipment purchased through the asset forfeiture program headed by the Grant and Rapides District Attorney’s Office.
Those receiving equipment were Ball Police Department, Boyce Police Department, Cheneyville Police Department, Town of Glenmora Police Department, Forest Hill Police Department, Lecompte Police Department, McNary Police Department, Woodworth Police Department and Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Alexandria Police Department and the Pineville Police Department opted out of this first round of disbursements.
Seizures for October 2022-September 2023 are as follows:
Arrests: 466
Marijuana: 334.41 lbs
Synthetic: 74.1 gms
THC: 2 lbs
Methamphetamine: 54.03 lbs
Suboxone: 251 strips
Cocaine: 107.33 lbs
Fentanyl: 216.6 gms
Heroin: 3.0 gms
Xanax: 1183 pills
Ecstasy: 931 pills
Psychedelics: 553 pills
Hydro/ Oxy: 275 pills
Promethazine: 11,549 ml
Misc. Pills: 1745 pills
Money: $614,671.90
Guns: 141
Vehicles: 12
From its beginning, RADE has seized the following:
TOTALS: Updated 9-11-23
Arrests: 2080
Marijuana: 744.2 lbs
Synthetic: 15.5 lbs
THC: 12 lbs
Methamphetamine: 78 lbs
Suboxone: 569 strips
Cocaine: 110 lbs
Fentanyl: 17 lbs
Heroin: 3 lbs
Xanax: 2462 pills
Esctasy: 5381 pills
Hydro/Oxy: 1234 pills
Promethazine: 18290 ml- 4 gallons
Misc Pills: 7850 pills
Money: $1,472,091.72
Guns: 526
Vehicles: 64
“The RADE Unit is committed to fighting the scourge of drugs in our community and will continue to target narcotics trafficking in Central Louisiana” said Sheriff Mark Wood.
If anyone has any information they would like to pass on to the RADE Unit, they are asked to contact us through Facebook at Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit, http://rade.rpso.org or by calling 318-445-0357.
We would like to thank our media partners who attended the press conference this morning.