RAPIDES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives are hoping you can help identify these individuals, in regards to recent burglaries in the Echo/Poland area.

The incidents occurred on 05/20/2021 in the 2900 block of LA 457 and the 100 block of Beauregard Road.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Norsworthy at 318-473-6727 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

Remember, you may remain anonymous when you give a tip through #CrimeStoppersofCenla