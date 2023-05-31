RAPIDES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – On May 5th, 2023, RPSO received a report of a battery on an elderly victim at a local business. The victim suffered serious injuries and Sheriff’s Detectives initiated their investigation.

On May 11th, 2023, surveillance video was obtained and photos of the suspect and a vehicle were featured on the RPSO Facebook page where tips were received through Crime Stoppers of Cenla.

From their investigation and Crime Stoppers tip, Sheriff’s Detectives were able to identify the suspect as Ronnie Dale Stelly, 44 of Abbeville, LA. Through their investigation, Detectives were able to obtain a warrant for Stelly for 2nd Degree Battery.

Arrestee Ronnie Dale Stelly Age 44 Charge 2nd Degree Battery

On May 22nd, 2023, Stelly turned himself in to deputies at the Rapides Parish Detention Center and was booked for 1 count 2nd Degree Battery. Stelly was released the following day on a $2,000.00 bond.

Sheriff’s Detectives would like to thank everyone who assisted in this investigation.

“ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW OR ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION.”