RAPIDES, La. (WNTZ) – On June 4th, 2023, at approximately 10:30 PM, Deputies conducting routine inmate welfare checks at the Rapides Parish Detention Center (downtown) responded to a female inmate unresponsive and not breathing in her cell. Additional Deputies responded and immediately began rendering medical aid until Acadian Ambulance arrived where they took over life-saving efforts. Unfortunately, efforts were unsuccessful and the female, identified as Angelina Lashea Sauls, 25, was pronounced deceased.

Sheriff’s Detectives responded to conduct their investigation and preliminary results indicate Sauls committed suicide by hanging. Sauls was the only inmate in the cell she had been screened for suicide watch on intake per RPSO protocol and was not on suicide watch.

Earlier on June 4th, 2023, Sauls was arrested by the Alexandria Police Department and booked for two counts simple robbery, illegal carrying of a weapon, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and Parole Violation. Earlier this afternoon, Sheriff’s Detectives were able to locate and notify next of kin.

The Rapides Parish Coroner’s Office responded and took possession of the body. Autopsy and toxicology results are pending.