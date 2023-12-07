PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – A tense situation unfolded on Windy Drive in Pineville around 4:30 PM on December 6th, as the Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a disturbance and property destruction in the 6500 block.

Upon reaching the scene, deputies encountered victims who informed them that the suspect was located in the backyard of the residence. Deputies approached the suspect, discovering that he was armed with a handgun.

Efforts to negotiate with the armed individual were made by law enforcement, but the encounter took a dangerous turn when shots were fired, exchanged between the suspect and a deputy on the scene.

The suspect was subsequently transported to a local hospital, and as of now, their condition remains undisclosed.

The incident is currently under investigation, with law enforcement cautioning that the inquiry is still in its early stages. As the investigation progresses, additional details will be released to the public.

The Sheriff’s Office has yet to disclose the identities of those involved or provide further information regarding the nature of the disturbance. Residents in the vicinity are urged to remain vigilant and cooperate with authorities as they work to unravel the circumstances surrounding this unsettling incident.

Updates on this developing situation will be communicated to the public as they become available.