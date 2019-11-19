Roanoke woman arrested, has drugs hidden in multiple places

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — Jefferson Davis Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Roanoke woman on multiple drug charges this morning after they kept finding more and more drugs on her person.

Brittany Skye LeGros, 29, of West Fifth Street in Roanoke, was pulled over at around 2 a.m. on U.S. 90 near Touchet Road. Deputies recognized LeGros as “a female they had dealt with in the past,” according to a press release.

As they searched the vehicle, deputies found a small amount of marijuana in a cup holder. As they continued to speak with LeGros, “a small plastic bag and a pink sock fell from under her hoodie.” The items contained crystal meth. After being booked at the Jeff Davis Parish Jail, it was found she had additional narcotics in her bra.

Deputies recovered 28 grams of meth, 6 grams of marijuana and 33 pills. LeGros faces intent to distribute charges, as well as careless operation and possession of drug paraphernalia.