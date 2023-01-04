RIVER RIDGE, La. (WGNO) — What started out as a response to nearly 50 vehicle burglaries at an apartment complex ended with a police chase in River Ridge overnight, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports deputies were called to the 1900 block of Cypress Creek Road, located within the Creeks of River Ridge apartment community. When they arrived, deputies encountered several people who ran away into a nearby apartment complex.

Two of those people, identified as juvenile males from New Orleans, were captured.

A third suspect got into a vehicle and tried to drive away from the scene. According to the sheriff, the suspect pointed a gun at a deputy. The deputy fired back, striking the car. It’s unknown if the suspect was injured.

After the shot was fired, Lopinto says the suspect evaded police and continued on Earhart Expressway into New Orleans. The identity of the suspect was unavailable.

We’re told that at least 45 vehicles in the apartment complex had been burglarized.

Detectives continue to search for the suspect and investigate the incident. Anyone with any additional information regarding the case is urged to contact the JPSO Investigations Bureau at 504-364-5300.