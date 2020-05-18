Report: Lafayette Police find over $100K in cocaine stashed under hood of car during traffic stop

ALEXANDRIA, La. - On May 9th, 2020, at approximately 10:00 pm, Sheriff’s dispatch received a call of a disturbance and possible shooting in the 5800 Block of Skye Street in Alexandria. Deputies, Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the area following the initial complaint. During the investigation it was learned that multiple suspects, involved in the disturbance, were believed to have shot at each other. Some of the projectiles struck a vehicle, that contained several victims. All of the suspects fled the scene prior to law enforcement arrival. An initial search of the area was conducted and none of the suspects were initially located. While continuing their investigation, Deputies and Detectives received information that two of the persons involved in the initial disturbance were parked at a nearby store. Contact was made with the two, later identified as Brandon Nikeel Brown, 18, of the 5000 Block of Cooper Drive and Derrick Darnell Long, Jr., 19, of the 5800 Block of Blue Bonnett Street both located in Alexandria. While speaking with Brown and Long, a stolen firearm was located in their possession. Both were arrested in reference to (01) One Count - Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm and (04) Four Counts - Illegal Use of a Weapon. Long was also charged with several motor vehicle violations and Obstruction of Justice. The two were later released after they each posted a $45,000 bond.

Following their arrest, Deputies and Detectives responded to a complaint in reference to a drive by shooting that occurred in the 5800 Block of Blue Bonnett. The complainant indicated some of the persons, who reside at the residence, were allegedly involved in the disturbance that occurred earlier in the evening on Skye Street. There were several juvenile victims at the residence when the drive by occurred. As in the initial disturbance, no one was injured during either of the shootings. As units responded to the scene a suspicious vehicle was observed near the intersection of Calvert and Bayou Rapides. A brief vehicle pursuit ensued, which ended at Compton Park located on Wakefield Blvd. in Alexandria. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Salih Romelo Reed, 25, of the 3000 Block of Marksville Highway Pineville gave chase and was quickly apprehended by Deputies and Troopers of the Louisiana State Police. Reed was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center in reference to Assault By Drive By Shooting, Running A Red Light, Aggravated Flight From an Officer, Improper Turing, Driving on the Wrong Side of Roadway, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. Deputies and Detectives along with the assistance of L.S.P and the Alexandria Police Department thoroughly searched the area for the passenger of the vehicle, but were unsuccessful in locating the second suspect.