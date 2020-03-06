Report: Jones confessed to killing mother, bystander

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB) — After he was arrested, Jason Kenneth Jones confessed to killing his mother and a bystander during a Wednesday night rampage.

“Jason said Mary (his mother) asked what was in his pocket and he pulled out a 9 mm Glock handgun and said, “What this?” and pulled the trigger striking Mary in the chest,” Bay County Sheriff’s investigators wrote. “Jason said that he then shot Mary in the head intentionally because he already shot her once.”

The chilling details are part of an arrest affidavit filed when Jones was taken to jail Thursday night. Much of the Panhandle was gripped with terror for two days after Jones reportedly killed two people and also shot his girlfriend and apparently set his mother’s house on fire. He then ran off into the woods Wednesday night and was not captured until late Thursday afternoon.

Jason Kenneth Jones

Extra security was provided to Waller Elementary School during the manhunt and the city of Blountstown was essentially locked down Thursday after Jones was reportedly sighted in the area.

Jones was actually found walking near his home when a neighbor spotted him. Despite concerns about Jones’ military background and expertise with firearms he surrendered to law enforcement meekly after trying to lie about his identity, according to Sheriff Tommy Ford.

The murders began with a domestic argument between Jones and his girlfriend Esther Lowe. Jones, Lowe and her 10-year-old son live together in a R.V. on the same property as Jones mother, Mary Leven.

The child told deputies that Jones and Lowe were in an argument in the R.V. Wednesday when Jones left and went to his mother’s home. However, Jones and his mother then began arguing, according to the report.

When Leven threatened to call the police, Jones shot her, the child said. He added that Jones and Leven were standing face to face when Jones fired, the report states. After she fell to the ground Jones told the boy to sit on the couch and then told him to go outside, according to the report.

As he was leaving, Jones told the boy not to make him mad and to get his mother (Lowe) out of the rain, the report states.

Djuana Newman

Once outside the boy heard two more shots, the report states. Lowe told the boy they were going to the Piggly Wiggly for safety and they began to walk there along Highway 231.

Jones followed them and shot at them several times, the report states. During this encounter, Jones shot Lowe in the hip. After she was shot, Lowe instructed her son to run to the Piggly Wiggly and she would run to a neighbors house. She told her son he would be safe because Jones would follow her, the report states.

As the two split up, Jones followed Lowe to a home on Davies Drive and the boy made it to safety at the Piggly Wiggly.

As they arrived at Davies Drive, Djuna Newman came out of her home to find out what was going on. Jones shot her twice, according to the report, once to the bridge of her nose and a second time to the side of her head, deputies wrote.

This image of Jones being arrested Thursday was released by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

He then left her dead in the roadway, they added.

Lowe made it to a home on Davies Drive and when she explained that Jones was going to kill her the family took her in and called 911, the report states. Jones struck the back door and then ran away.

Several minutes later Jones’ mother’s home caught fire while she lay dead inside.

Jones is charged with two counts of murder and one count of aggravated child abuse. More charges, including arson, are likely to follow.