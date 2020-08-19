REPORT: Derrius Guice facing accusations of rape by two former LSU students

BATON ROUGE, LA – OCTOBER 01: Derrius Guice #5 of the LSU Tigers reacts after running for a first down against the Missouri Tigers at Tiger Stadium on October 1, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (BRPROUD) – Former LSU running back Derrius Guice is facing more allegations on Wednesday morning.

According to USA TODAY, Guice is accused of raping two former LSU students in 2016.

Guice’s attorney Peter D. Greenspun denies all of the allegations made against his client:

At no time were allegations of physical or sexual assault brought against Derrius during his years as a student athlete at LSU. To bring up such assertions only after the Virginia charges were initiated certainly calls into question the credibility, nature and timing of what is being alleged years later. Such speculation and innuendo should not be the basis for Derrius to be required to make any comment at all. But he wants to be absolutely clear. The allegations in this story are just that and have no basis in fact. The charges in Virginia will be dealt with in the courtroom and not through the media. Derrius continues to appreciate and be thankful for all of the continued support he has received during this difficult time.

LSU released this statement about the allegations:

“LSU and LSU Athletics take all accusations of sexual assault with the utmost seriousness. Formal complaints are promptly and fully investigated and the rights and privacy of students are protected as stipulated by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act. Complainants are also strongly encouraged to report the offense to law enforcement and are provided information on health care, counseling and supportive measures available.”

Guice was recently arrested and charged with domestic violence.

The former LSU running back was subsequently released by the Washington franchise.