All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WINN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On April 29, 2023, reports confirmed that officers of the Winnfield Police Department arrested Alvin Johnson III and Alicia Nears for their involvement in the death of a 3-year-old juvenile. According to reports, Nears and Johnson have been booked into the Winn Parish Detention Center for Second-Degree Murder.

The investigation is ongoing and KTVE will keep you up to date with the latest.