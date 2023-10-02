RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Lincoln Parish Journal, a Ruston man was taken into custody last week in connection with a string of crimes ranging from car break-ins to armed robbery. The suspect, 23-year-old Jamarlon R. Armstong, who is well known by local law enforcement for his criminal history, was arrested on Wednesday when Ruston Police were dispatched to Third Street in reference to a shots fired call.

Armstrong was found at the scene and booked at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center on Wednesday afternoon, following five arrest warrants from Ruston and Louisiana Tech. The suspect’s bail was set at $550,000.

According to authorities, video footage was discovered that connected Armstrong to a vehicle break-in and an attempted entry of another vehicle on the Louisiana Tech campus two weeks ago. He was charged on two warrants for Simple Burglary of a Vehicle and Attempted Simple Burglary of Vehicle.

Additionally, Armstrong had three warrants for Simple Burglary, Armed Robbery, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon in connection with incidents that occurred in Ruston. In the past, Armstrong has been arrested by both Ruston Police and Louisiana Tech Police.

In July 2022, Armstrong was charged with Bank Fraud and Illegal Transmission of Monetary Funds following a vehicle burglary. Armstrong is accused of using four debit and credit cards that he stole from the vehicle.

In March 2022, Armstrong was arrested by Tech Police for allegedly breaking into cars on campus. An alert officer operating Tech’s dispatch center witnessed two people on a surveillance camera entering numerous cars in an area for residential housing.

When patrol officers arrived at the scene, the suspects fled, and the officers were able to capture Armstrong, who was arrested for two counts of Simple Burglary of a Vehicle, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Resisting an Officer.