OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – A registered sex offender in Opelousas was arrested on multiple sex charges involving a juvenile.

According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, a parent of a juvenile victim contacted the Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Division on March 20 in regards to her daughter being sexually abused by a registered sex offender in St. Landry Parish.

Records indicate that it was reported by the juvenile to the parent. Voice recordings, text messages, social media messages and adult pornography were sent by the sex offender to the juvenile. The juvenile also stated that the sexual abuse began at the age of 9.

Melvin Emile Lewis, II, 45 of Opelousas, was interviewed by detectives. Lewis denied having any form of sexual contact with the victim, including sexually suggestive messages and recordings through social media or text.

On April 27, Lewis was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail and charged with the following:

4 counts of third degree rape

3 counts of sexual battery

2 counts of oral sexual battery

4 counts of indecent behavior with juveniles

No bond has been set at this time.