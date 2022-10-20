MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man is behind bars after Memphis police say he lured teenage girls to his car and exposed himself to them in Southwest Memphis.

People living near West Mitchell Street in Southwest Memphis are relieved to learn that Daryl Hussey is behind bars.

“If you are a grown person, you have no business looking at a child,” said Sharmel Crutcher.

Memphis police say earlier this month they got a call from the mother of one of the teens. The 14 and 15-year-olds told police, Hussey drove up to them in the parking lot of a neighborhood store.

The victims say Hussey offered the girls $5 to buy him something in the store. When they came out, court documents say Hussey asked them to come to his car.

Hesitantly, police say the teens walked to his car where he allegedly made inappropriate comments.

Memphis police say the teens captured the entire incident on their cell phones. In the footage, court documents say it shows the suspect’s face, his vehicle, as well as him exposing himself to the young girls.

MPD says Hussey followed the girls as they ran off but was scared off by the 15-year-old’s mother.

Hussey, who police say is a registered sex offender, was later arrested and charged.

In 2011, court records show Hussey was sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to aggravated kidnapping and attempted rape.

Sharmel Crutcher lives nearby and says she would constantly see Hussey suspiciously driving through the neighborhood a week before the incident.

“It was obvious that he was looking for the young, the babies,” Crutcher said.

Hussey is in jail on a $20,000 bond.