NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and locate a suspect in an armed robbery at a Gentilly area business. The same location was the scene of a homicide in 2017. The most recent case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the latest robbery happened at about 5:15 p.m. on June 8, in the 2100 block of Caton Street. At this address… a Subway sandwich shop.

In December of 2017, the owner of the business was shot and killed during an attempted robbery. That case ended with the arrest and conviction of a suspect who was sentenced to 40 years after pleading guilty to manslaughter and avoiding a trial on a murder charge.

Friday’s case remains unsolved. Police say the robber pulled a gun on the worker and demanded money from the register. After grabbing the cash, police say the man drove away from the scene in a gray Infinity Q70.

