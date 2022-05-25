RAYVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, May 23, 2022, at approximately 11:15 AM, Richland Parish Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop near the courthouse in Rayville, La. Durinh the traffic stop, they made contact with 32-year-old Charlandus D. Simpkins.

Deputies used their K-9 deputy during the stop, and the deputy alerted other authorities that narcotics was in the vehicle. According to authorities, they searched Simpkins’ vehicle and seized approximately 6.82 pounds of marijuana.

Simpkins was placed under arrest and transported to the Richland Parish Detention Center. He was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance.