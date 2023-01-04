AVOYELLES PARISH, La. – (WNTZ) – On December 28, 2022, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Raymond Laborde Correctional Center (RLCC) Investigators reporting offenses committed by a Correctional Officer employed at the Correctional Center. Further investigation revealed that 34-year-old April Pickney of Opelousas, LA engaged in inappropriate and illegal activity with an offender at RLCC.

On December 30, 2022, pursuant to an Arrest Warrant issued by a 12th Judicial District Court Judge, Pickney was arrested by APSO Deputies for Malfeasance in Office and booked at the APSO DC-1 Jail Facility. The bond was set at five thousand dollars ($5,000.00). She was released on bond that same day. RLCC Investigators are continuing to investigate the matter. Pickney is no longer employed at RLCC.

Sheriff David L. Dauzat said, “We will continue to work with our partners like Raymond Laborde Correctional Center to swiftly take action against these types of crimes. Misconduct and corruption will not be tolerated.”