HOUSTON (KIAH) A fatal nightclub shooting happened overnight and famous rappers were allegedly involved.

Police said one person is dead after gunfire broke out at 810 Billiards & Bowling, located at 1201 San Jacinto in downtown Houston.



Officials confirm one man is dead from fatal gunshot wounds and two other people were transported to a local area hospital.

No word on their condition. Their names have also not been officially released. Houston police have not been able to verify the fatal victim’s name but TMZ is reporting that Takeoff, 28, of the rap group Migos is dead.

This story is still developing. CW39 reporter Seth Kovar is live at the scene with LIVE reports Tuesday morning. We will updates as new details come in.