ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in the investigation into a shooting earlier this month.

As Sheriff’s Detectives continued their investigation into the December 5th shooting on Cavan Circle, Dontavious Rashon Henderson, 29 of Alexandria, was identified as the suspect. Detectives learned through their investigation Henderson was also wanted by the Alexandria Police Department for weapons charges including Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.

On December 12th, 2022 at approximately 2:45 pm, Henderson was spotted on Stracener Street, driving a grey four door Volkswagen car by the Detectives assigned to the RPSO Intelligence Unit. Other Detectives were in the area and responded and initiated a traffic stop.

After a brief pursuit, Detectives were able to get the suspect vehicle stopped at Enterprise Road and Martha Lane. Due to the severity of the alleged original crimes, a felony traffic stop was conducted. After a brief stand-off, Henderson was taken into custody without further incident. Detectives also recovered firearms in the vehicle.

Henderson was transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center and booked on several charges, including warrants for attempted 2nd Degree murder in reference to the Cavan Circle shooting and the active warrants through APD.

Henderson remains in jail at the time of this release, being held on a $631,500.00 bond.

Sheriff’s Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and more charges are possible. If anyone has any further information on this case, they are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 318-473-6727 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app can also be downloaded to leave an anonymous tip and get a claim number for a cash reward. NOTE: Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

P3 Tipster app: https://www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/index.htm