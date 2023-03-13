BOYCE, La. (WNTZ) – On February 17th, 2023, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary in the 6000 block of LA Highway 1 North in the Boyce area. Deputies and Detectives from Main Office Criminal Investigation responded and began their investigation. With the assistance of additional detectives, they were able to locate the stolen items as well as other items of evidence from the alleged burglary.

From their investigation, Detectives were able to quickly identify the suspects as Kenny Kennard Henry and Joseph Paul Lirette, both of Boyce and were able to secure warrants for their arrest. Detectives were able to locate both suspects and they were taken into custody without incident. Both suspects were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for one count Illegal Possession of Stolen Things. Bond was at $15,000.00 for each suspect. Henry remains in jail at the time of this release. Lirette was released on bond on February 26th.

Sheriff’s Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing. If anyone has any information on this crime, they are asked to contact Det. Tamiko Paulk at 318-473-6727 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for reward. P3 app: https://www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/index.htm

NOTE: Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

Arrestee: Kenny Kennard Henry, 43, of Boyce, LA

Charges: 1 Count Illegal Possession of Stolen Things

Arrestee: Joseph Paul Lirette, 34, of Boyce, LA

Charges: 1 Count Illegal Possession of Stolen Things