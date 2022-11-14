ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – At approximately , 11:38 am, an inmate being transported from 9th Judicial District Court downtown back to Detention Center 3 attempted to escape by jumping off the third floor parking garage.

According to the initial reports, the inmate, who was handcuffed and shackled, broke away from deputies loading the transport van with inmates returning from court and ran to the corner of the garage. As deputies approached the inmate giving him verbal commands to get on the ground, the inmate jumped over the side of the parking garage, landing on the sidewalk at Johnston Street at Foisy Street.

Deputies were on the street and witnessed the inmate landing on the sidewalk. The deputies responded and quickly assessed his injuries and called for RPSO Medical Staff and Acadian Ambulance.

The inmate was alert and conversing when Acadian Ambulance arrived and transported him to a local hospital.

Corrections Security Investigators say his incident is still under investigation.