Mitchell Loyd McGlothlin, Jr. is a 30 YOA white mail with brown hair, brown eyes, he is 6’ 2” tall and weighs 320 pounds.

Mitchell McGlothlin Jr., 30 years old

ALEXANDRIA, La. – (WNTZ) The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a subject wanted on Domestic Violence charges.

Mitchell Loyd McGlothlin, Jr. is a 30 year old, white male with brown hair, brown eyes, he is 6’ 2” tall and weighs 320 pounds.

McGlothlin, Jr. is wanted by RPSO in reference to active warrants for 2 counts of Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery, and 2 counts of Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Present. Subject is entered in to the national database (NCIC).

McGlothlin, Jr. is known to drive a 1999 black Dodge truck, LA license plate Z400420 and is possibly in the Tioga or Grant Parish areas.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Mitchell Loyd McGlothlin, Jr., please contact Detective Shelby Anderson at (318) 448-0884 or the Rapides Parish Sheriff Office main office at (318) 473-6700.

Mitchell McGlothlin Jr.

30 YOA

Brown hair, brown eyes, 6’2” tall, 320 pounds

Wanted by RPSO in reference to active warrants

2 counts of Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery

2 counts of Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Present

Subject is entered in to the national database (NCIC).

McGlothlin, Jr. is known to drive a 1999 black dodge truck LA license plate Z400420 and is possibly in the Tioga or Grant Parish areas.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Mitchell McGlothlin, Jr. please contact Detective S. Anderson at (318) 448-0884 or the Rapides Parish Sheriff Office main office at (318) 473-6700.