RAPIDES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – A Deputy Corrections Officer has been arrested after an investigation in connection to bringing contraband into Detention Center 3 (RPDC-3).

On September 20th, 2023, Corrections Administration was notified of an incident involving contraband being brought into RPDC-3 allegedly by a Deputy Corrections Officer. Sheriff’s Detectives were notified and responded to the facility to begin their investigation into the allegations.

According to the initial investigation, a cell phone was brought into RPDC-3 by a deputy corrections officer, identified as Krystal Morris Peters, 34 of Alexandria, La. The cellphone was then given to an inmate, identified as Kenneth Pattum, 33 of Jennings, La. Pattum is currently serving time for principal to 2nd Degree Murder. From their investigation, Detectives also uncovered evidence that Peters had allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with Pattum.

Sheriff’s Detectives established sufficient probable cause to obtain arrest warrants on Peters for Entering Contraband into a Penal Institution, Malfeasance In Office: Sexual Conduct, and Criminal Conspiracy. Sheriff’s Detectives also established sufficient probable cause to obtain warrants on Pattum for Possession of Contraband in a Penal Institution and Criminal Conspiracy.

On September 21st, 2023, Peters turned herself in to RPSO Detectives and was placed under arrest and booked on her charges. At the time of the release, Peters has been released on a $1500.00 bond. Peters employment with RPSO was also terminated.

Pattum remains in jail serving time for prior charges.

Sheriff’s Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing.