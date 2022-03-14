Nathan Jamal Lawson of Pineville, LA

PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – On the morning of March 7th, 2022 Officers with the Pineville Police Department were investigating a suspicious vehicle near the Lake Bulow State Recreation area. After a brief investigation by the officers, Agents with the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit were called to assist with their investigation.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Nathan Jamal Lawson, 25 of Pineville, was detained until RADE Agents arrived on the scene. From their investigation and with the assistance of the Pineville Police Department, Agents recovered approximately 6.2 pounds of suspected marijuana, two semiautomatic handguns and $5,449 in cash. Agents learned Lawson had just returned from Colorado.

Lawson was placed under arrest without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on numerous charges. Lawson was released later in the day on a $105,000.00 bond.

Agents say their investigation is still ongoing and more arrest are possible.

The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit is a multi-jurisdictional team comprised of the Alexandria Police Department, Ball Police Department, Boyce Police Department, Cheneyville Police Department, Forest Hill Police Department, Glenmora Police Department, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office Lecompte Police Department, McNary Police Department, Pineville Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Woodworth Police Department, Grant Parish District Attorney’s Office and the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Nathan Jamal Lawson, 25, of Pineville, LA is charged with 2 counts Failure to Pay Fine, Possession with intent to distribute > 2 ½ pounds marijuana, Possession CDS II < 2 grams, and Possession of a firearm with illegal drugs.