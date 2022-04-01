William Kevin Jones of Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On Wednesday 5:30 pm, deputies assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement K-9 Unit were patrolling the area of Texas Avenue near Elliott Street when they observed a vehicle being driven by a wanted person William Kevin Jones, 30 of Alexandria.

Deputies were familiar with Jones and had knowledge he had an active warrant through the Alexandria Police Department for contempt of court. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Jones to take him into custody for the warrants and during the course of the traffic stop, a R.A.D.E. K-9 alerted on the vehicle. The K-9 continued to search the vehicle and alerted on the driver’s seat where Jones had been sitting. As deputies were conducting a hand search of Jones subsequent to the warrant arrest, approximately ½ pound of crystal methamphetamine was located in Jones undergarments.

Jones was placed under arrest on the outstanding warrants as well as the narcotics violation. Jones was transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he remains at the time of this release being held on a $51,000.00 bond.

Earlier today, Agents with the Alexandria District of Louisiana Probation and Parole learned of Jones arrest and placed a Parole Violation detainer on him as well.



William Kevin Jones of Alexandria is charged with Contempt of Court (APD warrant), Possession with intent to distribute (methamphetamine), Possession drug paraphernalia, and Parole Violation