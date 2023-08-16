ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On August 10th, 2023, three separate investigations culminated in the arrest of 5 individuals and the seizure of over 4 pounds of methamphetamine, 13 pounds of synthetic cannabinoids, 5 guns and body armor.

On August 10th, 2023, agents assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit concluded an investigation into fentanyl distribution in Pineville, La. Their investigation led to a search warrant being conducted at a residence at 213 Country Lane in Pineville, La. RADE agents had identified the suspect as Antonio Dewayne Latchie. A search of the residence resulted in the recovery of approximately 5 grams of suspected fentanyl, 5 weapons and body armor. This is the second case in two weeks Agents have encountered suspects possessing body armor on search warrants..

Latchie was taken into custody without incident and booked on numerous charges including possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Latchie remains in jail at the time of this release on a $304,000.00 bond.

Antonio Dewayne Latchie, 33

3 counts of Contempt of Court warrants

1 count of Possession with Intent of CDS II (fentanyl)

1 count of Distribution of CDS II (Fentanyl)

5 counts of illegal carrying of weapon with drugs

1 count of unlawful use / possession of Body Armor

5 counts of Possession of weapon by convicted felon

1 count of Possession of CDS IV (Alprazolam)

On August 10th, 2023, Agents also concluded a 2 month investigation into methamphetamine distribution in the Rapides Parish area. Agents had identified Craig Deandre Brown of 1735 Thornton Court, Alexandria, La. A traffic stop was conducted on a black Nissan car driven by Devontee Smith. Brown was also in the vehicle along with a Malaysia Holmes and a 6 month old infant child. Agents were able to obtain probable cause to search the vehicle where they located approximately 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds) of suspected methamphetamine. From their investigation, Agents were able to obtain a search warrant at 1735 Thornton Court and 1703 Yale Street in Alexandria, La. As a result of those search warrants, Agents also recovered approximately 13 pounds of suspected synthetic cannabinoids.

Brown remains in jail at the time of this release being held on a $180,000.00 bond. Smith also remains in jail at the time of this release being held on a $71,600.00 bond. Due to Holmes having an infant, the investigation on her is continuing and an arrest warrant will be obtained for her at a later date.

Craig Deandre Brown, 27

1 count of Distribution of CDS II (methamphetamine)

1 Count of Possession of CDS II (methamphetamine)

1 Count Possession of CDS I (marijuana) synthetic marijuana

Devontee Descean Smith, 29

3 count contempt of court warrant

1 count of Possession of CDS II with Intent (methamphetamine)

1 count improper lane usage

And, in an unrelated investigation the same evening, Deputies assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit Highway Interdiction Team, conducted a traffic stop on I-49 in reference to speeding. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Anonuluck Eddie Kattaviravong and the passenger was his wife Melissa Kattaviravong. During the course of the traffic stop, probable cause was developed to search the vehicle and inside the vehicle, agents were able to locate approximately one ounce of suspected methamphetamine.

Anouluck Eddie Kattaviravong remains in jail at the time of this release being held on a 28,100.00 bond. Melissa K. Kattaviravong, 47, remains in jail being held on a $13,000.00 bond.

Anouluck Eddie Kattaviravong, 34

1 count of Possession with Intent of CDS II 2 to 28 grams (methamphetamine)

1 count of Obstruction of Justice

1 count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

1 count of Speeding

1 count of probation violation

Melissa K. Kattaviravong, 47

1 count of Possession with Intent of CDS II 2 to 28 grams (methamphetamine)

1 count of Obstruction of Justice

1 count of Drug Paraphernalia

The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit is a multi-jurisdictional team comprised of the Alexandria Police Department, Ball Police Department, Boyce Police Department, Cheneyville Police Department, Forest Hill Police Department, Glenmora Police Department, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office Lecompte Police Department, McNary Police Department, Pineville Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Woodworth Police Department, Grant Parish District Attorney’s Office and the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office.

The RADE Unit continues to target individuals suspected of trafficking narcotics in the Central Louisiana area. If you have information or would like to report any narcotics activity, you may do so by sending direct messages to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RADEunit/.

Note: All persons named or shown in photographs and/or videos as suspects in a criminal investigation, or arrested and charged with a crime, have not yet been convicted of that criminal offense, and all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.