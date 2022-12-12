ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On December 9th, 2022, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Agents concluded a two-month investigation stemming from community complaints of fentanyl being sold from a house on Levin Street in Alexandria.

As Agents began their investigation, the suspect was identified as D’Markius Sendell Duncan, 35 of 2021 Levin Street, Alexandria, LA. Through their investigation, RADE Agents were able to secure two arrest warrants for Duncan, both for Distribution of CDS II (Fentanyl), and a search warrant for 2021 Levin Street. Due to Duncan’s previous felony drug convictions and firearms charges, Agents requested assistance from the RPSO SWAT Team to execute the search warrant.

On the morning of December 9th, 2022, Deputies with RPSO SWAT executed the search warrant at 2021 Levin Street and Duncan was taken into custody without incident. RADE Agents located 19.6 grams of Fentanyl, 1.5 ounces of marijuana, and a loaded handgun during their search of the residence. All of these items were found in what was determined to be Duncan’s bedroom. Agents also recovered $1013.00 in assorted U.S. currency also found in Duncan’s bedroom.

D’Markius Sendell Duncan was transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he was booked on several charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Duncan was most recently convicted on narcotics charges in 2016 and currently prohibited from possessing a firearm. Duncan remains in jail at the time of this release being held on a $351,500.00 bond.

Agents say their investigation is still ongoing and encourage the public to contact them about narcotic activity.

The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit is a multi-jurisdictional team comprised of the Alexandria Police Department, Ball Police Department, Boyce Police Department, Cheneyville Police Department, Forest Hill Police Department, Glenmora Police Department, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office Lecompte Police Department, McNary Police Department, Pineville Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Woodworth Police Department, Grant Parish District Attorney’s Office and the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office.

The RADE Unit continues to target individuals suspected of trafficking narcotics in the Central Louisiana area. If you have information or would like to report any narcotics activity, you may do so by sending direct messages to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RADEunit/.