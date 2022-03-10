Morgan Dewayne Lavalais, Jr.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On March 7th, 2022, Agents with the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit and the Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit were conducting an investigation on fentanyl and methamphetamine distribution in the Alexandria area. RADE had received several citizen complaints over the last few weeks of this illegal activity and a suspect, identified as Morgan Dewayne Lavalais, Jr. was identified.

During the course of the investigation, a traffic stop was attempted on a vehicle driven by Lavalais, Jr. Lavalais, Jr. failed to yield to deputies emergency lights and a vehicle pursuit ensued. Lavalais, Jr. eventually stopped the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot into his residence on 5th Street in Alexandria. After a short foot pursuit, agents and deputies were able to safely take Lavalais, Jr. into custody without any further incident.

Agents recovered suspected fentanyl, suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, and a semiautomatic handgun from the vehicle that Lavalais, Jr. was operating. From their investigation, Agents were able to execute a search warrant of Lavalais’ residence in Alexandria which yielded more suspected fentanyl and suspected methamphetamine, along with suspected MDMA tablets. Two additional firearms were located in the residence, including an un-registered short barreled semiautomatic AR style rifle which is regulated by the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms.

Agents seized approximately 5 ½ ounces of suspected fentanyl and approximately 8 1/2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine.

Lavalais, Jr. was transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he remains at the time of this release on a $350,500.00 bond as well as Parole Violations.

Lavalais, Jr. was convicted in 2018 for narcotics violations and has pending felony charges. Agents say their investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are possible.

The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit is a multi-jurisdictional team comprised of the Alexandria Police Department, Ball Police Department, Boyce Police Department, Cheneyville Police Department, Forest Hill Police Department, Glenmora Police Department, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office Lecompte Police Department, McNary Police Department, Pineville Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Woodworth Police Department, Grant Parish District Attorney’s Office and the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office.

The RADE Unit continues to target individuals suspected of trafficking narcotics in the Central Louisiana area. If you have information or would like to report any narcotics activity, you may do so by sending direct messages to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RADEunit/

Morgan Dewayne Lavalais, Jr., 56 of New Iberia, LA is charged with:

Flight from an officer

Resisting Arrest

Possession with intent to distribute CDS II-Fentanyl

Possession with intent to distribute CDS II-Methamphetamine

Possession CDS 1 2-28 grams

Illegal carrying weapons with drugs

Parole Violation