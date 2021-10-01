RADE investigation leads to arrests, seizure of narcotics, firearms in Woodworth

WOODWORTH, La. (WNTZ) – On September 28, 2021, RADE Agents concluded an investigation culminating in a search warrant on a residence in Woodworth, LA which lead to two arrests.

Over the last several weeks, RADE began receiving numerous citizen complaints in reference to possible illegal narcotics sales coming from a residence at 449 Bayou Clear Road in Woodworth. Agents, along with the Woodworth Police Department, began their investigation into illegal marijuana and cannabinoid sales that lead to the search warrant. Information and evidence obtained by agents, identified the suspects as Brandt D. Guimbellot and Amanda Renae Dupree.

Brandt D. Guimbellot, 21, of Woodworth, LA

Amanda Renae Dupree, 18, of Atlanta, LA

Late Tuesday afternoon, Agents executed the search warrant at 449 Bayou Clear Road where Guimbellot and Dupree were located and taken into custody without incident. A juvenile subject was also at the residence. As agents conducted their search, 1.2 pounds of suspected, prepackaged marijuana was located along with 139 THC vape cartridges, THC wax, THC gummies, digital scales, three firearms and assorted ammunition. Guimbellot and Dupree were transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where they were released the following day after posting a $26,000.00 bond each.

Agents say their investigation is still ongoing.

The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit is a multi-jurisdictional team comprised of the Alexandria Police Department, Ball Police Department, Boyce Police Department, Cheneyville Police Department, Forest Hill Police Department, Glenmora Police Department, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office Lecompte Police Department, McNary Police Department, Pineville Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Woodworth Police Department, Grant Parish District Attorney’s Office and the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office.

The RADE Unit continues to target individuals suspected of trafficking narcotics in the Central Louisiana area. If you have information or would like to report any narcotics related activity, you may do so by sending direct messages to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RADEunit/